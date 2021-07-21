ION (ION) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 27% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a total market cap of $277,746.16 and $14.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ION has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00033045 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.74 or 0.00242636 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00033762 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001536 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,626,389 coins and its circulating supply is 13,726,389 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

