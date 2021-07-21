Invictus Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invictus Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.0 days.
Shares of Invictus Financial stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Wednesday. 75 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195. Invictus Financial has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $809,193.84, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of -2.26.
About Invictus Financial
Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for Invictus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invictus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.