Invictus Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invictus Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.0 days.

Shares of Invictus Financial stock remained flat at $$0.03 on Wednesday. 75 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195. Invictus Financial has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $809,193.84, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of -2.26.

About Invictus Financial

Invictus Financial Inc does not have significant operations. The company is seeking for new business opportunities. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of services related to the financial markets through the Internet or mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Stockhouse Inc and changed its name to Invictus Financial Inc in April 2010.

