Investors Purchase Large Volume of Piedmont Lithium Call Options (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,648 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,029% compared to the average volume of 323 call options.

In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $1,664,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $2,774,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $695,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. 19.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLL shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Shares of PLL opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.29 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.88. Piedmont Lithium has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $88.97.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.