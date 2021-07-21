Investors Purchase High Volume of Endo International Call Options (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 12,897 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 277% compared to the average daily volume of 3,419 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the first quarter worth about $941,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 568.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the first quarter worth about $3,546,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 7.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. lifted their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Endo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.08% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

