Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 6,476 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 918% compared to the average daily volume of 636 call options.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,214 shares of company stock valued at $4,743,308. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

IPG opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $34.43.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

