Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ero Copper (ERO)

Ero Copper (TSE: ERO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/12/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$30.00.
- 7/8/2021 – Ero Copper had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/2/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/30/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 6/30/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 6/30/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$27.00.
- 6/9/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/27/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$25.50 to C$32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$33.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE:ERO traded up C$0.63 on Wednesday, hitting C$23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,625. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1 year low of C$15.98 and a 1 year high of C$29.76. The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.36.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$155.19 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 2.0147826 earnings per share for the current year.
