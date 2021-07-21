Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.91% of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of ISEM opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

About Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF

