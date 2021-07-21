Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 29,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,302,169 shares.The stock last traded at $63.14 and had previously closed at $62.02.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.84.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.331 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter worth $939,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $71,352,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6,929.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $741,000.

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

