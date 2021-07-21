Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,330,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $73.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.43. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $53.04 and a twelve month high of $77.54.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.