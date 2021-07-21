Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $970.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $840.00 to $970.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.57% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $869.26.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $955.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $633.29 and a twelve month high of $965.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $881.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $852,020,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,471,000 after buying an additional 255,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,361,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,632,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,539,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

