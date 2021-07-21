Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

ISRG traded down $17.92 on Wednesday, reaching $937.13. 28,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a PE ratio of 96.71, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $633.29 and a twelve month high of $965.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $881.39.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $924.50.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.