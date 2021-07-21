Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,628 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.21% of Intrepid Potash worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,048,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,137,000 after acquiring an additional 452,274 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at $4,086,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 118,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 35,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 797,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE IPI opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $406.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 2.15.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $59.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

