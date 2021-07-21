Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.21% of Intrepid Potash worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,048,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,137,000 after purchasing an additional 452,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 797,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after acquiring an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at $4,086,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 118,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 35,195 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash stock opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $406.32 million, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 2.15. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $39.19.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

