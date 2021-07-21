Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. Intevac has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $149.07 million, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Intevac had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intevac will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan sold 6,580 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $37,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

