International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $63.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “International Paper will benefit from the ongoing strong demand for essential products and the e-commerce channel amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Global cellulose fibers segment will gain on strong demand for absorbent hygiene and pulp products as paper-grade pulp demand recovers. Corrugated and containerboard packaging demand remains resilient in 2021 on account of its critical role in supply chain to bring essential products to customers. In the Printing Paper business, the company continues to see steady demand recovery across all regions. International Paper expects improvement in demand, volume as well as price and mix across all segments. The company’s strong balance sheet will also stoke growth. However, surging input costs and planned maintenance outages costs might hurt the company’s margin in the June-end quarter.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IP. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $58.25 on Monday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service grew its position in International Paper by 6.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,584,000 after buying an additional 38,083 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 18.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.1% in the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 164,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 12.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 22.9% in the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

