Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Cut to C$40.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IFP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Interfor from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Interfor in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of TSE:IFP opened at C$24.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.30. Interfor has a 52-week low of C$14.03 and a 52-week high of C$38.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.83 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$849.31 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Interfor will post 5.7795611 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

