InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IHG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $63.32 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 204.26 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.