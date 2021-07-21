Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

IBKR traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.82. 800,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,648. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,126,650.00. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339,066 shares of company stock worth $109,947,080 over the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

