Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 518 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.9% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $146.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $150.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.63.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

