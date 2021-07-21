Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 23.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.54.

Shares of INTC opened at $55.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

