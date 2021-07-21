Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$170.15. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$170.08, with a volume of 208,945 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$205.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares set a C$205.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$188.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$190.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$166.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Intact Financial Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

