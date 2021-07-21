Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$170.15. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$170.08, with a volume of 208,945 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$205.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares set a C$205.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$188.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$190.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$166.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94.
In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at C$502,922.07.
About Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.