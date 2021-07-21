Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $269.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $271.58.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 5,822 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $1,475,061.92. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,664,835. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 281.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

PODD stock opened at $272.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. Insulet has a 52 week low of $189.02 and a 52 week high of $306.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.73. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,038.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

