Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Insmed alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22. Insmed has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. Insmed’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.