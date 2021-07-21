Insider Selling: The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Sells 1,054 Shares of Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $21,427.82.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $133.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.56. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.