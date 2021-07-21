Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) SVP Sells 354 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $10,301.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN traded up $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $30.39. The company had a trading volume of 324,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 15.18. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.16 million, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. On average, research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 213.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after buying an additional 1,189,668 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at about $27,408,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at about $25,828,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 38.2% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 704,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after buying an additional 194,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 701,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after buying an additional 27,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. started coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.