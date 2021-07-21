Insider Selling: Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) CEO Sells 160,237 Shares of Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 160,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $2,246,522.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the second quarter worth about $575,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at about $2,796,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 139.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 135,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORGO shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

