Insider Selling: NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Director Sells 27,012 Shares of Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 27,012 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $791,991.84.

NV5 Global stock opened at $95.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.51. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. Equities analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVEE shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.