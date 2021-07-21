Insider Selling: Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Director Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Director David Charles Laing sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$13,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 619,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$348,203.25.

TSE:NDM opened at C$0.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$287.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$3.28.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.