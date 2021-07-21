Insider Selling: Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) EVP Sells 1,617 Shares of Stock

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 1,617 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $43,739.85.

Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.96.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). On average, analysts forecast that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 84,229 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 9,858.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 189,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 655.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 93,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 21,764 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYRA shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.