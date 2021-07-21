Insider Selling: Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) EVP Sells 1,617 Shares of Stock

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 1,617 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $43,739.85.
Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.96.
Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). On average, analysts forecast that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYRA shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.
About Lyra Therapeutics
Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.
