Insider Selling: LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Director Sells $46,280.78 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Director Jeffrey Crisan sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $46,280.78.

NASDAQ LFST opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $29.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LFST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

