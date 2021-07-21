Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Sells $876,815.00 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Daniel H. Orenstein sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $876,815.00.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

