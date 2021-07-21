Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells 14,423 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $733,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $788,505.41.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $674,996.40.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $820,957.16.

On Monday, June 21st, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $808,697.61.

On Monday, June 7th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $720,284.62.

On Monday, May 24th, Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $903,291.30.

On Friday, May 21st, Artur Bergman sold 9,076 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $409,781.40.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Artur Bergman sold 16,853 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $726,869.89.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $664,900.30.

On Monday, May 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $894,658.69.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,662. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.78. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 38.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 124.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.5% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 11,538.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 70,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 69,805 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

