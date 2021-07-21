Insider Selling: Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Major Shareholder Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $3,320,500.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.22. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 58.29% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,470 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Comstock Holding Companies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.