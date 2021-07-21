Insider Selling: AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Portfolio Manager Sells $16,022.70 in Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Portfolio Manager David D. Jr. Grumhaus sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $16,022.70.

ATRC opened at $79.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.36. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $84.43.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. Analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 3,792.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,637 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 683.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,568,000 after purchasing an additional 806,452 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $41,812,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at $24,862,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,233,000 after purchasing an additional 332,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

