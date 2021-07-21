Insider Selling: Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) COO Sells $1,696,307.08 in Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $1,696,307.08.

Shares of ACET opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of ($3.98) million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at $3,139,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Abingworth LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at about $20,968,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 10.0% in the first quarter. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. now owns 728,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 66,268 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 396.4% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 385,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 307,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

