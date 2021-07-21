Insider Buying: Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT) Director John Morris Moretz acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.04 per share, with a total value of C$104,121.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,215,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,347,744.75.

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.03. 225,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,862. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.49. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$172.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEPT shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$3.75 to C$1.10 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

