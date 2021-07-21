Insider Buying: Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Director Acquires $147,316.50 in Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Director Jaynie M. Studenmund acquired 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.38 per share, with a total value of $147,316.50.

LRCX opened at $607.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $625.95. The firm has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.