Insider Buying: Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Director Acquires $147,316.50 in Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Director Jaynie M. Studenmund acquired 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.38 per share, with a total value of $147,316.50.
LRCX opened at $607.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $625.95. The firm has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.
Lam Research Company Profile
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
