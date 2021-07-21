Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the June 15th total of 305,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $118,410.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,613.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $812,379.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,115 shares in the company, valued at $17,910,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,748 shares of company stock worth $2,108,725. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,814. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.58. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

