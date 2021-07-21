InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $86.50 million-$87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.98 million.InMode also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INMD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.17.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $110.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.36. InMode has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $112.19.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

