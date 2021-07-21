Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Short Interest Update

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 15.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 819.3% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 431,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 384,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 42.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 37,869 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter worth approximately $8,203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 309.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 44,976 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEA opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.05.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. On average, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IEA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

