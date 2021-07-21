Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd.
Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $27.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust
ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.
