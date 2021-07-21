Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.69.

A number of analysts have commented on IRT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

IRT stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 27,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,620. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.