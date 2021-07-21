Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Up 1.5%

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.52 and last traded at $79.50. 7,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,248,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.06.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 3,845 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $334,515.00. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,835,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,258,000 after buying an additional 128,752 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,847,000 after buying an additional 1,205,769 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,766,000 after buying an additional 136,492 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,924,000 after buying an additional 289,496 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

