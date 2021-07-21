Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 556,586 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $13,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 6.4% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 42,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2196 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently -40.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.54.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

