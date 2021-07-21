Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Immunovant by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 12,665 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Immunovant by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Immunovant by 722.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 15,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Immunovant by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,564,000 after buying an additional 37,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $950.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.82. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.92.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.