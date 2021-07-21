Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Down 2.6%

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)’s stock price fell 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $474.28 and last traded at $474.69. 234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 525,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $487.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 113.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $439.96.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.15, for a total value of $1,536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,749,211.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,971 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

