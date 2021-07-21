IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $105.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $106.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

