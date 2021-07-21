IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,519 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,666,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 69.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 41.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VIAC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $101.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

