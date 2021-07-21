IHT Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $146.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.32. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.20 and a twelve month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

