IHT Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,712 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS stock opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.55. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, raised their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

